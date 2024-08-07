New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 222,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

