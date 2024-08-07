News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. News has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

