NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Zacks reports. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NewtekOne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. 41,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,119. The stock has a market cap of $306.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,737,508.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price bought 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,737,508.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

