Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nextech3D.AI in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About Nextech3D.AI
Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nextech3D.AI
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Nextech3D.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextech3D.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.