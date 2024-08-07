Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nextech3D.AI in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Nextech3D.AI ( OTCMKTS:NEXCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Nextech3D.AI had a negative net margin of 457.45% and a negative return on equity of 624.32%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

