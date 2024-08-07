NFT Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

