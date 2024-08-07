NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 2.6%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $72.10. 3,589,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,396,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,833 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

