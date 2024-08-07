NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72.

NiSource Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 1,252,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

