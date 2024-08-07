North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.86

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.86 and last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 97787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.75.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$641.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

