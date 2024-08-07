Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNRC. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Shares of GNRC opened at $139.64 on Monday. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

