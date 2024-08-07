Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $114,953,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

