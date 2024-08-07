Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $33,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. 514,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

