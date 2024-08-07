Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $10.17. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2,465,452 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 500.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

