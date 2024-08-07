NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

