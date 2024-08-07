NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 9.7%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 1,424,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,032,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204,505 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 268.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.