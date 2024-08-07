NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.13-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $944-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.11 million.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 95,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. NV5 Global’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

