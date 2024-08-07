nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $927.5 million-$944.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.5 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.290 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

