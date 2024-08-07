NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009779 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,423.46 or 1.00598492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.