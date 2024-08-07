OceanaGold Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGC. Scotiabank increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.69.

OceanaGold Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.