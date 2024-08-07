Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Offerpad Solutions updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Offerpad Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 6,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,889. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Offerpad Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Insider Activity

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,065,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,855.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Offerpad Solutions news, CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,711.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,065,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,855.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,717 shares of company stock valued at $500,996 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

