OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 840 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $20,437.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,626.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $38,424.30.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $12,438.80.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 275,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,276. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.14%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 272.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

