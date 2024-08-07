OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE OGE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. 847,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,750. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

