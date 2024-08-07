Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.59

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 17201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Olin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

Olin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 4,375.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.