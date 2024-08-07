Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,173. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

