Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,079 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 2,561,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

