Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

AMT traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.97. 3,097,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day moving average of $194.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

