Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 427 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 25,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,841. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $895.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.82%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

