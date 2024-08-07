Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,135 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 76,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,670,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,798. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.