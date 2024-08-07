Olistico Wealth LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BorgWarner by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

