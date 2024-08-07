ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. 438,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.