ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 115,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,873,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

