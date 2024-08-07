ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

OGS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. 438,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

