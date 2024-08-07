Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.66 and last traded at $128.57. Approximately 3,050,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,389,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

