Organigram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Organigram to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Organigram Stock Performance
OGI opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Organigram
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Carry Trade Ending: Recent Market Turbulence and Future Risks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.