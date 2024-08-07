Organigram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Organigram to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Performance

OGI opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Organigram in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Organigram

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.