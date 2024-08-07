Orion (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OEC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OEC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 444,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Orion has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,804.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 315.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1,355.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 640,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 94.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 270,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

