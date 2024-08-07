Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.770-7.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 279,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Otter Tail has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $100.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

