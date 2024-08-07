Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $213.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $213.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OC traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.86. 312,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,188. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

