Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 9.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 836,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 797,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 over the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

