Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
