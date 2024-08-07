Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

