Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 43,175,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,949,262. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.