PaLM AI (PALM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $465,338.72

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and $465,338.72 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.43267278 USD and is up 6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $352,847.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

