Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $18.06. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1,315,316 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

