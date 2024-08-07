Paramount Global (PARA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
