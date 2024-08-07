Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,599 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 505,083 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

