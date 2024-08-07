Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TSM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $155.04. 22,315,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,222,027. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $804.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

