Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 273 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,059 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $568.48. 222,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,852. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $593.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.