Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 2,472,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,949. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.