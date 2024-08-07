Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 30,030,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,880,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

