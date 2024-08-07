Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $152.80. 402,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

