Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 414,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. 5,778,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,016. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.