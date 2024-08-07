Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.31. 2,483,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.39.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,184 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,573. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

